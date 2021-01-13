Memetic / PepeCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,329.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $226,591.65 and $3,329.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00372247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002252 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.01112142 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

