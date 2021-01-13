Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MBWM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $466.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

