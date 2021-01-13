Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,856 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 21.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

MRK traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 488,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

