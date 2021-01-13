Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. 9,656,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

