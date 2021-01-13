Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. 9,656,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. BidaskClub lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

