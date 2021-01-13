Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,123,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $968,841. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,658. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.