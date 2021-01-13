Metacoin Market Cap Hits $88.67 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Metacoin has a total market cap of $88.67 million and approximately $65,507.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00402072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.21 or 0.04384908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

