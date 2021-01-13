MetaMorph Achieves Market Cap of $59,735.59 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $59,735.59 and $10.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

