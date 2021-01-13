Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Methanex stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

