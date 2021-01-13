Metronome (MET) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00004907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $20.79 million and approximately $45,502.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,687,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,353,706 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

