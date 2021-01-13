Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Short Interest Up 230.8% in December

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the December 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MTSAF traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. Metsä Board Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a report on Tuesday.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

