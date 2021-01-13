Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.84.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $150.36. 12,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,778. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.