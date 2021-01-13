Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 88,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 190,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

