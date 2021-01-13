MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $218.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

MSTR traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $519.26. 588,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,467. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $568.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,261.33 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total transaction of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

