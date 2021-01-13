Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 1,376 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,397,000 after buying an additional 316,008 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,947,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,624,000 after acquiring an additional 159,174 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.