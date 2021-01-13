Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 382,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

