Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $18.09 or 0.00051944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $23,231.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00027480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00258495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,829.10 or 0.94255317 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 182,303 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

