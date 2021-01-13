Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives $17.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Mission Produce news, COO Michael A. Browne bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mission Produce stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,363. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

