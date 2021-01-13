Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) Trading Up 5.9%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 233,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 561,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.75. The firm has a market cap of C$34.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

