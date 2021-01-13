MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Up 109.0% in December

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,584,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 43 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $322.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.03. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.