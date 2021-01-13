(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKGAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised (MKGAY) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. AlphaValue upgraded (MKGAY) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of (MKGAY) stock remained flat at $$38.36 during trading on Tuesday. (MKGAY) has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

