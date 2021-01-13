Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives $19.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

MWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 5,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $350,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

