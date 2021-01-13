Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.11. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 27,830 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

