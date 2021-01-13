Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 11.5%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 19,455,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 5,447,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Momo’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after buying an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Momo by 3,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 2,811,518 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Momo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 381,232 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

