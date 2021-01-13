Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

