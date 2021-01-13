Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Up 152.4% in December

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MONDY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

