Monolith Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $7,426.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00382314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.86 or 0.04169360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

