More Coin (MORE) Trading 30.7% Lower This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $42,497.81 and approximately $268.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00410372 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.48 or 0.04281805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

