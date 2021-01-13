Morgan Stanley Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $51.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of BRO opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

