Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 78,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. 11,679,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,971,431. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.