Morgan Stanley Purchases 67,141 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of DRDGOLD worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 262,861 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 91.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

DRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.