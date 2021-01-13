Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $3.00. Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 420 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$33.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11.

Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

