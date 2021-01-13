Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

