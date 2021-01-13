Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLTR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 139.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 88,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,513. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.95. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $105.13.

