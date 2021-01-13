Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 115,844 Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.93. 84,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,046. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

