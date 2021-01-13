Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $18.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,737.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,765.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,607.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

