Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 834,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 200,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,874. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

