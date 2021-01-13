Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,788,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,017,000 after acquiring an additional 92,395 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,533.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NULG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,426 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

