Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 9,412 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 179,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 49,490 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 766,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 337,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $$51.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

