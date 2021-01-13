Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $14.97 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 290,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after buying an additional 842,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after buying an additional 403,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after buying an additional 395,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $$51.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,747,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

