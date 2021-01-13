Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $204,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $152.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

