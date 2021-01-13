Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $3.14 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 823,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

