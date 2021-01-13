Movado Group, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) announced a dividend on Monday, January 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Movado Group stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.08. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

