MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and $2.71 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00380735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.73 or 0.04266362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,448,853,018 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

