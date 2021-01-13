MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $125.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $159.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.59.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

