Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 130.0% in December

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 20,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MURGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

