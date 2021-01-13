Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,236. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 81.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 177,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Myers Industries by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

