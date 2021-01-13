Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MYMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,712. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Mymetics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on research and developing vaccines for infectious diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, and chikungunya. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines.

