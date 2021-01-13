Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the December 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 21,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $438.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

