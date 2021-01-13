Nakama Group plc (NAK.L) (LON:NAK) Trading Up 12.8%

Nakama Group plc (NAK.L) (LON:NAK)’s stock price was up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 7,424,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 1,099,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.48.

In related news, insider Tim Sheffield sold 28,430,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £284,300 ($371,439.77).

Nakama Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy services for digital technology and interactive media industries under the Nakama name in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company also provides technology and business information recruitment consultancy services to insurance and investment management industries under Highams brand name.

